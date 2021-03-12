Station 19 Season 4 Episode 6 Recap: Maya Had Gone Against Her Instincts, Ben Gave Jack Advice, Dean's Decision

Here's a quick recap of how we went from seeking revenge to thinking the worst following Thursday's dramatic midseason premiere of Station 19 - in which it appears that Grey's Anatomy doc Andrew DeLuca's ticket was punched at a train station.

Dean and Sullivan arrested

Station 19 firefighters were left reeling by the arrests of Dean and Sullivan by the cops who had been as useful in retrieving Shanice and Jada as matches would be in putting out a fire. Andy has always thought of the cops as their allies because of Ryan.

Vic's New Crush

Travis attempted to divert Vic's interest away from him by pushing her to chat about her new crush. However, the incident had left her with a lifelong ache that she couldn't forget. She said, "You know, if those girls were white, they'd be on the front pages of newspapers right now." She was still sick of having to scream to be heard. She screamed out that black women "shouldn't have to scream in the driveway."

The chase with a sex trafficker

DeLuca and Carina played chase with sex trafficker Opal, who pulled over into an alley to share an envelope that was only ever full of money with an anonymous individual. Andrew had no intention of getting Opal out of his sight; he hated himself for being too unstable to be trusted in the first place when he should have easily busted her.

When Maya told her squad, she freed Jack and Ben to do what the cops couldn't: provide protection to the DeLucas. "Aren't we going to sit here and wait for the cops?" Dean inquired of his captain.

Miller raged, "When you could've just got my back, those girls had to set fire to get your attention." During this time, the DeLucas pursued Opal to a train station and took a snapshot of her car's Idaho license plate to pass through the device. It turned out that it was registered to Bob, which caused law enforcement to act.

Ben's advice to Jack

Ben gave Jack some advice on being there for Dean on the ride to the train station, starting with, "Well, you know, there are a lot of good cops out there." "You saw how some of those decent officers handle Black men when they aren't wearing firefighter uniforms yesterday," Warren said. The DeLucas accompanied Opal into the train station.

Maya's big attempt

Maya was so concerned that she left Andy in charge of the inspection station, ignoring what Battalion Chief Gregory would think. She had gone against her instincts and towed the line the day before, fearful that she would not only be the first female captain, but also the last. She couldn't do it again, though. She explained, "I'm a first responder." "I'm going to respond."

Dean's Decision

Dean disrupted Travis' speech back at the station. He'd reached a huge decision: he was going to court to sue the police. He said, "If we don't fight them, nothing will change." When Chief Gregory arrived, the tired gang was fast asleep. Andy, on the other hand, was eager to talk up about a lost Maya.

Vic Breaks Down

Gregory also knew what they had been through in the past 24 hours and appreciated their courage, which caused Vic to weep. She sobbed, "I don't want this." DeLuca broke from Carina as the hour came to a close to find Opal across the train station where they'd arrived. He was only delayed when he collided with a guy who apparently had stabbed Andrew.

