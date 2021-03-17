'Fruits Basket' Season 3 Episode 1 English Dub Premiere: How to Watch Live, Voice Actors, Cast, Synopsis, and MORE

The much-anticipated "Fruits Basket" Final Season is on the verge of being released early. The English dub of the first episode of Season 3 will be available two weeks ahead of the Japanese broadcast.

The English dub of "Fruits Basket" Season 3, Episode 1 will premiere at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, according to Funimation. The first episode, as well as special messages from the English voice actors will be seen at the special premiere.

We know the wait for the final season of Fruits Basket has felt so long!



So we're kicking things off with a special EARLY PREMIERE on March 19th! ✨



Watch the first episode fully dubbed and see special messages from the English cast.



Find out more 👉 https://t.co/0k1UiZhqfS pic.twitter.com/PPPPtlTi6a — Fruits Basket (@fruitsbasket_en) March 14, 2021

READ ALSO: Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda Who Plays Faye Valentine Spills Major Details of Upcoming Netflix Series

Fans in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom can watchEpisode 1 on Funimation. Meanwhile, AnimeLab is showing the episode in Australia and New Zealand.

"Fruits Basket" Season 3 English Voice Actors

The english voice actors are as follows: Eric Vale as Yuki Soma, Jerry Jewell as Kyo Soma, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Akito, SomaIan Sinclair as Kureno Soma, and Brina Palencia as Isuzu Soma T

he cast of "Fruits Basket" anime includes the following Ari Orikasa as Ren Soma, Maaya Sakamoto as Akito Soma, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Soma, Yūichi Nakamura as Shigure Soma, Ai Kakuma as Machi Kuraki, Yūma Uchida as Kyo Soma, Akira Ishida as Akira Soma, Aki Toyosaki as Isuzu Soma, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Hatori Soma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Arisa Uotani, Kengo Kawanishi as Ritsu Soma, Megumi Han as Momiji Soma, Makoto Furukawa as Hatsuharu Soma, Rie Kugimiya as Kagura Soma, Reina Ueda as Kisa Soma, Takuya Eguchi as Kakeru Manabe, Satomi Satou as Saki Hanajima, Yuichiro Umehara as Kureno Soma and Yō Taichi as Hiro Soma.

The Japanese television broadcast of "Fruits Basket" Season 3, Episode 1's starts on April 5.

"Fruits Basket" Season 3 English Synopsis

The series synopsis read: "Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!"

The final season's opening theme song, "Pleasure," is composed and performed by WARPs UP, while the closing theme song, "Haru Urara," is composed and performed by GENIC.

ALSO READ: 'Army of the Dead': Zack Snyder Teases Key Details Ahead of Trailer Release

This all-new visual is here to remind us all that Fruits Basket The Final Season is SO CLOSE!



We're also excited to share that @WARPsUP will be performing the opening theme and @genic_staff will be performing the ending theme!



Find out more ✨ https://t.co/6H79yWHlhf pic.twitter.com/Lw4sYHAXhX — Fruits Basket (@fruitsbasket_en) March 5, 2021

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles