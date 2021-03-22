Portia de Rossie was reportedly rushed to a hospital to receive emergency surgery, multiple news outlets revealed.

On Monday, People reported that Ellen Degeneres' wife is currently recovering at home after receiving an emergency appendicitis surgery on March 19.

The news outlet's source added that the 48-year-old responded to the treatment and is doing well.

"Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain," the source detailed. "It was appendicitis and she had surgery."

The condition occurs when the lining of the appendix has been blocked, making it inflamed. It causes extreme pain and, if it is not removed immediately, it can cause the organ to burst itself.

It remains unclear whether she had her appendix fully removed. But the insider noted that DeGeneres is taking good care of her after experiencing health scares.

As of the writing, neither de Rossi nor DeGeneres has released a statement yet.

DeGeneres, de Rossi Dealing With Health Problems

It was not the first time the love birds encountered an emergency health condition, though.

For what it's worth, the "Ellen Degeneres Show" host revealed in December 2020 that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time of her diagnosis, the 62-year-old comedian said that she contracted the disease but was feeling fine already.

Upon discovering her result, she and her team notified those people who had been in close contact with her. She also put herself in quarantine to avoid further spread.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen," she went on.

Aside from the controversies that swirled around her, the pandemic also halted the show.

Since the pandemic boomed, her show halted its production and waited until October 2020 before they resumed it. It then became one of the first TV shows to return amid the health crisis.

Only 40 fans have been filling up the studio. Originally, it can hold up to 300 audience members but due to the risk of transmission, they have to practice safe distancing.

Due to DeGeneres' health issue, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has halted its production until January 2021. They had to cancel it again after a few weeks as the talk show host faced multiple damaging claims.

DeGeneres and de Rossi married each other in 2008 soon after California legalized gay marriage.

