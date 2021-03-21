There are no concrete details about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" yet. However, a set of leaked clips just confirmed the return of Zendaya to the franchise.

On Twitter, a photoset of Zendaya and "Spider-Man 3: No Way Home" cast surfaced.

In the said photos posted by @the_owl_house10, the 24-year-old actress can be seen playing basketball with the other cast members.

Spider-Man 3: No Way Home Set Photos Show Zendaya & Cast Playing Basketball pic.twitter.com/UOc1ralBvP — Marvel Love (@the_owl_house10) March 21, 2021

Zendaya first appeared in the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017 as Peter Parker's classmate, MJ. She went on to reprise the role two years later in the 2019 "Spider-Man: Far from Home."

No official set photos have been publicized yet. However, it is worth noting that the filming of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" seemingly started in October 2020.

To recall, a Reddit user named u/Arsenio3 shared a photo that revealed the possible production of the new "Spider-Man" film.

A notice, saying that "Serenity Now" filming was scheduled on October 16, can be seen around the said Queens area.

"Spider-Man 3 shooting in my hood later this week," the user disclosed, before a Reddit user added, "I live in Sunnyside Queens, parts of Homecoming and Spider-Man 1 (Tobey Maguire) were shot here. I tell my kids that Spider-Man lives here."

According to Screen Rant, "Serenity Now" is actually a Seinfeld-themed title, and the news outlet believed it to be the working title of "Spider-Man 3."

For what it's worth, "Iron Man 3" also went under development with "Caged Heat" as its working title.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Connection with "Doctor Strange" Film

Like WandaVision, it has been reported that Holland's flick is also connected to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

In an interview with Comic Book, Marvel Studios' big boss Kevin Feige hinted that the two MCU films are connected in a very "strange way."

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," he said.

Feige added that the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" should not be called "Spider-Man 3" as he worked on a movie with the same title years ago.

Instead of calling it that way, Feige and his team call it "Homecoming 3."

As of the writing, the final release date of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is yet to be finalized.

