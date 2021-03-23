Businessman Recounts Moment Billionaire Warren Buffett Brought Tiger Woods on His Knees

A couple of years ago, Warren Buffett lost a bet on the course against golf superstar Tiger Woods but later claimed he brought Woods "to his knees."

This all happened when the former president of NetApp, Tom Mendoza, attended a charity auction back in Feb. 2001. He detailed the story in a LinkedIn post.

The final prize was a trip to Florida via a private jet for a golf round with Tiger Woods.

As soon as the bids started to climb, Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and on the top five of the world's wealthiest people, announced that we would be the caddie for the winner.

Mendoza couldn't resist the proposal, so he immediately put in a winning bid of $650,000. The next month, he flew to Florida, and true to his word, Buffett showed up at the first hole wearing a white caddie jumpsuit.

The business tycoon didn't just caddie for one hole, but all 18 holes.

Tiger Woods On His Knees

Tiger Woods later made a bet with Warren Buffett at the final hole.

The decorated athlete reportedly told the businessman, "For $5, I'll play you on my knees."

Buffett later agreed and borrowed Mendoza's club to hit a so-so shot.

Meanwhile, when it was Woods' turn, he knelt and then drove his ball 250 yards down the middle of the fairway.

Unfortunately for Buffett, his second hit got into the water.

According to Mendoza, "He looked at Tiger (still on his knees in the middle of the fairway) with the 'I'm 71, haven't played all day, how about a mulligan' look."

But Tiger Woods doesn't want to give Buffett a do-over, so he proceeded to reach the putting green with his next shot and then later took Buffett's money.

On the plane right home with Tom Mendoza, Warren Buffett told his right-hand man Charlie Munger how the game went with Tiger Woods, to which Buffett replied, "On 18, I brought him to his knees."

Warren Buffett also told the story to CBS News a few years ago and shared one key fact he told the golfer as soon as he got his $5.

"The caddie gets 10% of your winnings, so give me 50 cents back."

Other High-Profile People Who Played With Tiger Woods

Playing with Tiger Woods is like playing with a rock star, and that's why many people would want to play with him.

According to ABC News, some of the high-profile who were able to play with Woods included avid player Donald Trump, Jerry Yang of Yahoo, Seth Waugh, CEO of Deutsche Bank America Three, and former General Electronics CEO Jack Welch.

