Tiger Woods House: See Where the Golfer Will Be Recovering After His Terrifying Car Crash Accident

Tiger Woods left the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to recover at his Florida house after his terrifying car crash accident last month.

On Twitter, the athlete is "happy to report" that he is "back home and continuing my recovery."

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me, and I cannot thank you enough."

Woods also assured the fans, "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Tiger Woods House in Florida

Tiger Woods has a mansion in Jupiter Island, Florida.

It's an ultra-exclusive island that homes a few more wealthy residents, with a population of just 907 residents.

In 2006, Woods purchased the 12-acre oceanfront for $40 million and had built a $57 million mansion on the estate.

In 2010, he moved there, as the property boasts a 3.5-acre golf course, an oxygen tank, a full gym, pools, and even a tennis court.

The main house reportedly has two master bathrooms, three-bedroom suites, one master bedroom, a media room, a basement wine cellar, and an elevator.

A separate guest house and a detached garage were also created for the property.

Some reports also suggested that his yacht, Privacy, can be docked on the Intracoastal side of his house.

Currently, Tiger Woods has a net worth of $800 million.

Tiger Woods' Fellow Golfers United

On Sunday, a couple of golfers at the Workday Championship in Florida wore red shirts and black pants, the Sunday colors of Tiger Woods on his 82 PGA Tour victories.

According to reports, Tiger Woods stayed in touch with fellow golfers, sending them text messages and updates of his condition.

Tiger Woods Car Crash Accident

The 45-year-old golfing superstar was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Southern California on Feb. 23.

According to an affidavit, Tiger Woods reportedly regained consciousness before deputies arrived at the scene, but records show that he couldn't remember driving his car.

Because of the accident, Woods suffered multiple injuries, including one on his right leg, and underwent emergency surgery where a rod was inserted. Pins and screws were added to stabilize his ankle and foot injuries.

Aside from those, he also suffered several cuts to his face.

Despite the accident, Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles Sheriff Department said that the decorated athlete would not be facing any charges, but the district attorney will determine if that.

