Tiger Woods Designs Intriguing Golf Course at Pebble Beach [LOOK]

Tiger Woods helped design a short golf course at Pebble Beach Resort and is set to open its doors to golfers next month.

John Sawin, the Vice President and Director of Golf at Pebble Beach Company, claimed that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and Tiger Woods' car crash accident, the newly renovated golf course, which was previously known as the historic Peter Hay Golf Course, will officially open for play on Apr. 16.

Woods' course is named "The Hay," an executive short course comprised of a putting course and nine par-3 holes located between the Golf Academy and the Pebble Beach Pro Shop.

The golf course is a collaboration between the resort and Woods' company, TGR Design. Their business venture was first reported in Mar. 2020.

Tiger Woods' Designed Golf Course

The course is about 670 yards and has roles that range from 47 to 106 yards.

According to Sawin, the resort and the golfing champion achieved their goals of taking advantage of the beautiful views from the site, highlighting its history, and adding more variety to the holes.

He explained that one of Tiger Woods' "big things" was to create a place for everyone that nobody would ever feel intimidated by it.

"What has resulted in a course that is friendly and playable for the junior golfer but also intriguing and challenging and able to double as a short-game practice area for the pros.

The renovated golf course also includes a 5,000 square-foot food and beverage area equipped with a full kitchen and bar and indoor seating. While the golf course is set to open next month, the food and beverage venue will open in the fall.

Golfers will also be able to chill out on the patio area positioned for expansive views of the putting and the short course.

Tiger Woods' Golf Course Holes

According to Sawin, Tiger Woods has purposely aligned each hole's yardage to resemble a significant year in Pebble Beach history.

It will show supplementary commemorations on each tee with a story to tell, which would only make the guests feel the resort's rich championship legacy.

"It's pulling Pebble Beach into this property, literally," Sawin said.

However, the second hole at 107 yards will be the only exception, as it is only an imitation of the famous seventh hole at Pebble Beach with all dynamics of elevation, views, and how it would play.

An early look at The Hay, Tiger Woods' short course at Pebble Beach 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/vAE4e5ze2b — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods also said in a statement when their plans were released, "Pebble Beach is such an iconic golf destination; we want guests to feel the entirety of that spirit when they play the course."

"We also know not everyone who comes to Pebble Beach will have a chance to play the US Open course, so we wanted to create the opportunity for all visitors to experience one of its most famous holes."

The ninth hole is called "Tiger" at 100 yards, representing Tiger Woods' US Open win at Pebble Beach back in 2000 and playing 100th.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods House: See Where the Golfer Will Be Recovering After His Terrifying Car Crash Accident

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles