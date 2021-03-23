Justin Bieber in California State Prison: Why Was He There?

Justin Bieber is back in Los Angeles after his Turks and Caicos trip with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Now that he's feeling refreshed and ready to get back to business, his first order is to head into California State Prison of LA County.

On Tuesday,TMZ spotted the "Yummy" singer's RV pulling into the Department of Corrections, prompting the question "Why is he even there?" just after his luxurious trip with his wife.

But the outlet has learned was that Justin Bieber wanted to talk about God and spread the good word.

A representative for the prison told TMZ that the state prison's warden allowed Bieber and his pastor for a brief visit that could help support their faith-based programs.

Though it's unclear what Bieber really did since entering and exiting, perhaps reading the gospel or singing some church songs, TMZ learned that he followed strict COVID protocols, and everything went smoothly.

TMZ praised the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer for packing his vacation and important charitable work in the same week.

"One day on the beach, the next preaching behind bars," they said.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Romantic Getaway

Eyewitnesses told E! News that the couple enjoyed four nights at Amanyara in Turks and Caicos, where they rented a beachfront villa.

An insider told the outlet that the married couple took walks on the beach and went on a private boat trip to snorkel.

The Biebers also walked on the rocks, searched for seashells and crabs, swam in the ocean, and relaxed by the beach.

"They got in some much needed vacation time and seemed to enjoy their stay. They seem very happy and like they are best friends."

Other eyewitnesses also spotted the blonde model walking around with a purse that had "wifey" written on it.

More sources told E! News that Hailey was "very affectionate and loving toward Justin."

"They had a great time together and nobody bothered them. They had several days of one-on-one time and it seemed to be just what they wanted."

Great Start of 2021 for the Biebers

Though it has only been a few months since 2021 started, it has been a relatively good year for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

The Grammy-nominated singer's fashion line Drew House collaborated with Crocs, and their collection already dropped this month.

He was nominated for his Best Pop Album for "Changes," which he spite-skipped the Grammys to protest the Recording Academy's nomination of his album as pop instead of his intended genre of R&B.

Justin Bieber also released his sixth studio album, also considered his come-back album, on Mar. 19.

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin started her YouTube channel and continued to be the face of Bare Minerals.

