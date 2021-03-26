KUWTK News: Kim Kardashian Refuses to Talk About One Important Topic on the Show

People are dying to know what went down between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce.

In the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," it has been hinted that fans will be able to see how the former power couple's marriage broke down.

However, Kim Kardashian's divorce from her Grammy-winning soon-to-be ex-husband is something she refuses to talk about.

On Thursday's episode of KUWTK, the 40-year-old refused to talk about her ups and downs with Kanye.

The Kardashian sisters' close friend Malika Haqq asked whether she would step up as the first lady if her Yeezy designer husband had a successful presidential campaign. The KKW Beauty mogul confessed she is "not sure" about that.

"It's been a long day," she told Malika and younger sister Khloe Kardashian.

"I don't want to talk about it on camera."

She also added, "You shouldn't pay attention to the stories. Please, please don't."

In the confessional interview, the mom-of-four explained why she doesn't want to talk about her marital problems.

"It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life but I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have."

Kim further said, "You guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I'm going to choose to not really talk about it on here."

But the SKIMS creator said that she learned to grow "thick skin" since marrying Kanye West in May 2014.

Kim also talked about when Kanye West had his outbursts on social media which made her frustrated.

"But you just kind of have to separate yourself from what's going on at home and what's going on the internet. So I'm trying to go to Wyoming so I can be with him."

However, it may seem like Kanye doesn't want her there despite wanting to be there for him.

Someone from the rapper's team suggested she stay in Los Angeles instead of flying out to Wyoming.

"When I talk to him, he says 'No.' I'm happy to come tomorrow. I'm happy to come next week. Whatever he wants."

Meanwhile, Kim's mom Kris Jenner also revealed how the brunette bombshell struggled with her marriage and explained she doesn't know how Kim is dealing with the stress.

"She's always the calm in the storm. I think she's got a lot on her plate."

What to Expect on KUWTK Finale

Despite saying in the recent episode that she will not talk about her marriage problems, it is still likely the entire marriage and divorce would play out on the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Perhaps they're just trying to build momentum and drop the bomb on one of the upcoming episodes.

In Feb., just a few days after Valentine's Day, Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West.

