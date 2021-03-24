Scarlett Johannson Almost Didn’t Play Black Widow on ‘Avengers:’ Here’s Why

Scarlett Johansson news: It's now weird to think that Black Widow would've been starred by a different actress on "Avengers."

In an interview with The Gentlewoman, the 36-year-old actress admitted she previously thought the whole concept of the hit 2012 film would be a disaster.

She believes that bringing in so many superheroes in one movie was just too much.

Johansson explained, "Even the thought of all of us together in our superhero costumes sounded like it was going to be a disaster."

However, one moment during the production of "Avengers" made her feel that playing the role of Black Widow was going to work.

Scarlett Johansson discussed the iconic shot of her and her fellow heroes standing in the city as it burned around them.

"I remember doing that 360 shot and we're standing in the rubble of Grand Central or wherever, of this alien onslaught, and all of us are ready, like, 'Here we go, this is it.'"

When the cast of "Avengers" was showed the playback, Johansson immediately believed it was the moment for all of them that "Oh, this is going to work. I think this is going to work."

Meanwhile, the movie "Black Widow," where Scarlett Johansson plays the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, will have a Jul. 9 release date instead of May.

The highly-anticipated Marvel superhero movie has been pushed back by Disney and would also be available to stream the same day for Disney+ subscribers for an additional fee.

This is due to several movie theaters closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Scarlett Johansson Controversies

In the same The Gentlewoman interview, the two-time Oscar nominee talked about her apparent attraction to controversies.

In the past, she sparked a backlash over two movie roles and positive comments she said about controversial director Woody Allen.

Johannsson told the outlet, "I've made a career out of it."

In 2017, the Hollywood actress was accused of white-washing the main role in "Ghost in the Shell" film, an adaptation of a Japanese manga series.

The following year, she was cast as a transgender man for "Rub & Tug," sparking even more backlash from the LGBTQ community and their allies.

Later on, however, she stepped down from the role citing "recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting."

In 2019, Scarlett Johansson once again was embroiled in a controversy for speaking favorably of Woody Allen.

"I believe him and I would work with him anytime," she said.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles