Dwayne Johnson is not always the sexiest man despite his buffed physique.

Johnson, who has been one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, lost one title to Prince William this week.

The Sun conducted a study over the weekend to determine who the world's sexiest bald man is. The researchers then found out that one man defeated everyone else with 17.6 million mentions.

Unfortunately, Johnson got defeated by the Duke of Cambridge.

The report added that millions of blogs, reports, and pages described Prince William "sexy," pushing him to the top of the list.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old "Jumanji" star retweeted the article from The Independent and offered a hilarious response.

"How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen - when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!!?! #demandingrecount," he captioned the post.

How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen - when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!#demandingrecount ☑️😊 https://t.co/ztO6ND4vk9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Stanley Tucci - also a well-known bald man - posted a separate update on Instagram. He made a collage of bald-headed stars, including Jason Statham, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Bruce Willis.

"Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices," Tucci asked.

What the Study Found

The cosmetic surgery specialist, Longevita, hailed Prince William as the World's Sexiest Bald Man.

Next to him is legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who earned 8.8 million searches with the words "sexy" and "hot."

Johnson got slapped by reality again when his "Fast & Furious" co-star secured third place with 7.4 million total searches.

Meanwhile, Pitbull and Michael B. Jordan completed the top 5.

The remaining stars in the top 10 include Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, The Rock, and Vin Diesel.

"There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on," a spokesperson for Longevita explained.

Fans React!

Amid these bald men's responses, their fans offered mixed reactions to the results. Some said Prince William deserves the crown, while others hilariously pledged to avenge their picks.

One fan posted a photo of Jason and said, "Nothing sexy about Prince William--sorry, but this right here is my sexiest bald man. Sorry, Rock!"

"Have these people seen @TheRock ?? Are they blind or what?? If u put William alongside @TheRock I'll pick the rock anytime anyday. Who voted anyway?" one fan assured the actor.

Meanwhile, Tucci-gang also published several statements, detailing why Tucci should have won instead.

"i am so glad that finally everyone coming to their senses about stanley tucci being the sexiest bald man," one of the fans said.

