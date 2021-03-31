Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce and Custody Battle: This Is How Much They Spent Since 2016

This year, it's going to be five years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie participated in Hollywood's costliest divorce.

The former power couple known as Brangelina has been locked in a courtroom showdown since the "Tomb Raider" actress filed for divorce from the "Ad Astra" star in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to legal experts in Los Angeles, being in one room with the judge made them spend over $1 million in legal costs alone, and as per these experts, the custody battle could go on for six more years.

Up to this day, the parents of six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, have still not settled on splitting their multi-million dollar net worth or even the custody of their five underage children.

According to LA divorce lawyer Kelly Chang Ricket, the former couple has already spent a million because "They are both employing very reputable attorneys and Angelina has already gone through several."

She added, "Hourly rates may range from between $1,000 to $1,500 and I would estimate that these lawyers may be billing 40 or 50 hours a week at times."

"They have also hired a private judge who probably bills around $900 to $1,000 an hour, so he is probably costing $10,000 a day."

Last month, Angelina Jolie sold a Winston Churchill painting Brad Pitt gifted her in their marriage.

But according to Rickert, she may be using some part of the $11.5 million painting sale to pay more for her attorney's fees.

She explained, "When Angelina recently sold the painting at auction, people asked if that meant they are close to settling."

"I actually think she sold it to pay more attorney's fees, that's just my pessimistic divorce lawyer point of view."

She also believes that the "Maleficent" actress thinks she'll get sole custody, but that's not the case.

Despite paying millions and millions, as long as her former husband wants custody of their kids and fights for it, Angelina Jolie has no choice but to share.

Brad Pitt Gets Support From Ex-Wife

Angelina Jolie has recently exposed domestic abuse claims against her former husband, Brad Pitt.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor is reportedly devastated by her claims after their divorce proceedings took an unexpected ugly turn.

However, Brad reportedly turned to his other ex-wife, "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston, for support amid this challenging time.

An insider told Heat that the blonde bombshell was quick to contact Brad after the allegations came out and even said to him that she was there for him and was ready to appear in court if needed.

