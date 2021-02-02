Because it's only five more years until she reaches 50, Angelina Jolie revealed that her kids worry about her more because of her age.

Angelina Jolie's Age

In an interview with British Vogue, Jolie revealed the one activity that her children believe is too dangerous for her: trampoline.

"We were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself,'" Jolie narrated.

She added, "And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny?' There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself."

However, the "Maleficent" star knows that her kids mean well in their concern for her.

The mom of six told the outlet, "Even at their young age, they know that what matters is to feel safe and loved and stable."

"To not see those you love harm. To know your own mind and truth and not live a lie."

Additionally, while the brunette beauty is looking forward to getting older, she hopes she will always have her spirit of youth.

Angelina Jolie Not a Traditional Parent

Angelina Jolie, who shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, knew that she always wanted a massive family and envisioned a future with them where they always had adventures roaming the world.

She revealed to British Vogue that one of the things she can't do is to sit still.

"I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere," the "Maleficent" star continued, "I feel like I lack in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom."

Thankfully, Angelina Jolie's kids are resilient and have been helping her because she admits to not being good as a mother.

Life After Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle over their kids' custody has been in the headlines for the past couple of years. After being together for a decade and married for two years, the former Hollywood royalties decided to part ways in 2016.

When asked about their lives after Brad Pitt, Jolie admitted that it has been "pretty hard."

But one of the things she's focusing on is some "healing" within her family.

