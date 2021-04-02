Tiger Woods: Black Box Results May Have Revealed 3 Things Most Feared by Fans and Experts

Tiger Woods' car crash investigation has already concluded and found out what happened on Feb. 23.

However, investigators wouldn't reveal the details of the crash to the public due to privacy concerns.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, "A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded."

He then explained why they wouldn't reveal the real cause of Tiger Woods' car crash last month.

"There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

He also revealed that they got everything they needed from the contents of the black box of Woods' SUV.

Because of these "privacy concerns," people develop their theories as to why Tiger Woods crashed his car. Here are some of them.

Tiger Woods Drunk Driving

Fans on Twitter believe that Tiger Woods was drunk when he crashed his car last month.

According to NotSoSexIntheCity, "Tiger Woods in a crash? He probably shouldn't have been driving that car then or driving that fast. And what was he doing on that road? He was drunk, I bet."

I might spend the day looking for male tragedies and then point out all the ways it was the man’s fault ...



Tiger Woods in a crash? He probably shouldn’t have been driving that car then. Or driving that fast. And what was he doing on that road? He was drunk, I bet.

🙄🙄🙄 — NotSoSexintheCity (@notsosexintheci) March 11, 2021

The theory also comes from the fact that this car crash is the second car crash Woods' has been on.

It also didn't help how the Sheriff's Department kept insisting that the crash was "purely an accident" with "no evidence of impairment" despite not bringing in a drug-recognition expert to evaluate the 45-year-old decorated athlete.

Tiger Woods Drug Use

I’m guessing Tiger Woods goes into drug and alcohol rehab soon. The cover up of the crash is about to blow open. Rehab is an out for him. — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) April 1, 2021

A former New Hampshire policeman, now the president of Crash Experts, suggested that Tiger Woods' history of drug addiction played a major role in his accident.

Charles Schack told USA Today of Woods' Ambien addiction, "I know where you look at the prior conduct and suspect there may be something else here to play."

"If a driver falls asleep and strikes a curb or somehow travels off the roadway, typically the jarring of the vehicle is enough to waken the driver, and then the driver makes some reaction or overreaction."

He added, "I don't want to hang my hat solely on Ambien. Certainly, it could have been a factor here."

Other experts also support the drug suspicion theory, especially how Woods' rented SUV left the road seemed as if he had been asleep while driving.

Former police detective Jonathan Cherney believes the evidence showed how the golfer wasn't paying attention and had a very late response to what would happen.

"It was like a classic case of falling asleep behind the wheel because the road curves and his vehicle goes straight."

Tiger Woods' Suicidal Tendencies

The police aren't releasing information about Tiger Woods' accident, unless he says it's releasable. That sounds like a HIPAA requirement, to me. And that sounds like medical drugs were involved or a suicide attempt. — DarkStar G'wan God, Show Out 🇺🇲🇯🇲 (@DarkstarTweets) April 1, 2021

Tiger Woods' car crash may not have been an accident but an attempt to end his life.

Several YouTubers gave out possible theories why he wanted to commit suicide, including the reasons being disappointed with his golfing skills. He may not be the best golfer in the world as of now.

They also mentioned how jealousy played a factor since his former mistress has found her "love."

And the last factor, in connection with the first, is his perfectionism problem.

YouTube Cadillac Counselor discussed how Woods has been on a high pedestal for way too long and that being in second place or not being the best contributed to his tendencies.

Depression was also mentioned as a critical factor, especially since his wife left him.

Bonus: Either Police or Tiger Woods Lied

This contradicts the earlier statements issued by the police about the crash and Tiger Woods condition...Who is telling lies here? Can we still Trust the police and media houses? — Black Lions (@postevoice) March 6, 2021



The witness who lives near where the crash happened found Tiger Woods unconscious.

However, the first deputy to arrive at the scene reported that Woods talked to him and answered some of his primary questions.

In a statement to the police, Tiger Woods revealed he doesn't know how the crash happened, nor does he remember even driving it.

So who would the public believe?

