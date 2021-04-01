Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Are Now Married! Couple Shares Biggest Wedding Change Plan [PHOTOS]

On March 27, 2021, one year after their engagement, Emmy award-winning TV host and activist Jeannie Mai and Grammy-nominated recording artist Jeezy married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta. It wasn't their original plan though.

Jeezy and Jeannie Wedding

The couple desired a wedding on Lake Como or in the South of France. Jeannie explains, they were looking forward to seeing more of our friends and families there to celebrate.However, thanks to COVID, they had to cancel all of their wedding arrangements. That doesn't stop them from pushing through their wedding though.

"After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends," she told Vogue.

Jeezy and Jeannie Wedding Photos

A look inside @Jeezy and @JeannieMai's beautiful wedding ceremony at their home in Atlanta https://t.co/14sMuLXMWz pic.twitter.com/UOQ92x3YnP — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 1, 2021

Jeezy was a guest on Jeannie's daytime talk show The Real, where they met. He then later asked her out on a date years later. Jeannie said they had a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeleles.

In March 2020, the couple was forced to postpone a scheduled trip to Vietnam, where Jeezy had planned to propose to Jeannie without her knowledge. Instead, he planned a rare quarantine Vietnam-themed date night at his Los Angeles home in celebration of her homeland, which culminated in him proposing in front of the fireplace. "Yes!" she said.

Mai wore a handmade nude Galia Lahav gown with a sheer bodice and billowing chiffon skirt for the big day. The dress was hand-appliquéd with matching nude appliqués.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Net worth 2021

Young Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) is a rapper, actor, and businessman from the United States. Jeezy rose to fame after his smash hit single "Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101," which reached number two on the Billboard 200 chart. Young Jeezy's net worth is expected to be $20 million in the year 2021.

Jeаnniе hаs а nеt wоrth еstmаtеd to bе $2 milliоn as of Aрrl 2021. It was received as a result of her becoming very interested in matters surrounding Fahion. Other interactions, such as a make-up tylt for various сеlеbritiеs, have contributed to her net worth

