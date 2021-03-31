Blake Shelton Reveals Possible Final Date For Wedding With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might say "I do" soon years after they started dating.

Finally, Shelton revealed more details about his upcoming wedding to Stefani after a long time of preparation.

On Wednesday, Shelton joined Hoda Kotb as a co-host on NBC News' "Today With Hoda & Jenna." Aside from showing his hosting skills, he also took his time to detail his upcoming wedding with Stefani.

According to the 44-year-old singer, he and Stefani are currently planning to say "I do" this summer.

"With COVID-19, it looks like it may be OK, but I don't know. So, that's tentatively the plan. We'll see," he said. "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into The Voice cycle again. And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after."

Shelton Ready to Spend Life with Stefani

Shelton already prepared for it, though, as he built a chapel inside his Oklahoma ranch where he wants to hold the wedding with the singer.

Previously, a source revealed that the couple has been trying to schedule at the right time, specifically once the social distancing guidelines are lifted.

"COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted," one source told Us Magazine in June 2020.



Shelton and Stefani are free to decide now, and the soon-to-be groom expressed his desire to live a simpler life with her soon.

Per Shelton, he is happy to accomplish a lot of things in the industry. However, he also wants to have the chance to start living a simpler life with Stefani as soon as possible.

"The older I get, the more I kind of feel like I'm starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit," he went on. "You know, and just kind of passing on things."

Who Will Be Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Wedding Singer?

Aside from talking about their plans, he also revealed whether Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine would truly perform at their wedding.

With these personalities wanting to be their wedding singers, Shelton compared his future wedding to a Coachella with a heavy lineup.

But as of now, he revealed that choosing who will perform at their nuptials is still up in the air.

For now, they want to finalize their wedding date first before ironing out other details.

