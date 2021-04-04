Mariah Carey joined the growing list of celebrities who finally got their COVID-19 vaccine, but she has the most remarkable side effect yet.

On Saturday, Carey revealed to her fans that she finally got jabbed. At the same time, she turned the clinic into a stage by singing one of her famous high notes to celebrate getting her first dose.

Mariah Carey Hit That Note!

Through her Instagram account, the 52-year-old "Always Be My Baby" hitmaker shared a video of her wearing a black mask and shades.

"They're having a medical narrative but I'm here excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot," the singer said. "This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know who how I am, I just talk about it and don't think about it.

She revealed that she has been urging people to stay safe and continue to wash their hands before a healthcare worker jabbed the needle through her skin.

As soon as she felt the needle, she let out a high note - a G6 - in shock.

"Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can. We're all in this together, as we've said. Love you much!" she went on.

The shriek practiced her vocal cords somehow, as she has been out of the spotlight like any other singers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, she shared a video of herself and twins, Monroe and Moroccan, as they washed their hands while singing the 1995 single "Fantasy."

How COVID-19 Affected Mariah Carey's Career

In January, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer sat for an interview on the "Questlove Supreme" podcast where she confessed that the lockdown somewhat benefitted her.

Per Carey, she also faced downtime from performing during the pandemic. In fact, most performers do not have the chance to hold concerts again, for now, due to the health crisis.

"Honestly, for me this whole year with COVID and everything, not having to sing for my supper and travel around and not get the right amount of sleep or just be put on this thing where there's a certain amount of stress, for me, that takes away a lot of stuff," she said.

She added that not having to work help her voice and let her rest for a long time.

