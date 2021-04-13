Usher and His Fake Money Debunked: How The Rumor That He Tipped ‘Ushbucks’ To Adult Entertainers Started

On Monday an Instagram user claimed that Usher tipped fake money to adult entertainers in a Las Vegas club.

Instagram user @beel0ove took to the social media to show off the dollars in demonitions of $1, $20 and $100 with the R&B's face on it.

She wrote in the story, "Ladies, what would you do if you danced all night for Usher and he threw this?"

In the next post, she wrote, "& the money does not have a trade in value whatasoever! Don't y'all think he should be blasted on social media for this shit?"

A friend of hers then shared the post and tagged the strip club, Sapphire Las Vegas and the gossip site The Shade Room, which only made the post trending. T

hese "Ushbucks" was previously seen on the 43-year-old's social media channels. When news of Usher paying fake money to adult dancers surfaced, Twitter went wild.

Most people responded with memes mocking the "DJ Got Us Falling In Love" hitmaker, while some mocked him for being cheap.

Usher Paid Fake Money To Adult Entertainers Debunked

TMZ reported that the fake money with Usher's face on them was reportedly left on stage as part of a joke.

The outlet claimed that an insider close to Sapphire Strip Club told them that the singer and his entourage spent thousands of real dollars not only on the entertainers but also bottle service.

"Usher did NOT tip the strippers with this fake money, and actually dished out authentic greenbacks while also going on to tip the staff at large quite generously," their insider claimed.

The news portal went on to say that a representative of Sapphire said that the they would love to host the "Love In This Club" anytime he would want to come in.

And as for the "Ushbucks," the outlet reported that Usher's entourage did leave behind the fake money not only for pranking purposes, but also to promote his upcoming Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace starting Jul. 2021.

Printed on the dollar bills were the words "Usher the Las Vegas Residency," which could also be proof that the money is part of a PR strategy to promote his new gig in Sin City.

However, as of writing, the "Yeah!" hitmaker has yet to comment on the scandal publicly.

