Does Black Rob Have Cancer? Rapper's Real Health Problems Revealed

Over the weekend, fans were left concerned after learning that Black Rob was in a hospital.

A video surfaced on Instagram of the "Whoa" hitmaker in a hospital bed looking tired and in pain. But he had the strength to send DMX, who died on Friday, his prayers.

In the video, Rob could be heard saying, "What's goin' on. I don't know what the pain is, the pain is crazy man. It's helping me out though, but it's making me realize I got a lot to go on."

Later on, former Bad Boy rapper Mark Curry told his Instagram followers that Black Rob is "good," and even added how "overwhelming" it was "to see how many people care for our legend."

Curry also told supporters to wait for further announcements for a plan on how to help the former famed rapper. As of writing, a GoFundMe page was created by Mike Zombie for the "Star In Da Hood" rapper and has accumulated about $17,500 out of its $50,000 goal.

In another video posted by DJ Self, Black Rob revealed that he has been dealing with medical issues.

Black Rob Real Health Problems

Black Rob has problems with health for almost five years already.

In early 2015, the "Let's Get It" rapper suffered a mild stroke.

In a previous interview, the 51-year-old revealed that it wasn't because of drugs.

"I had high blood pressure and being that I had that, that takes a lot out of a brother."

He has since recovered and in April 2015, he was reportedly feeling better after living a healthier lifestyle where he stopped drinking and started eating better.

Black Rob, whose real name Robert Ross, said, "I don't drink no more."

But in the video where he poured his heart out for DMX, he revealed he had suffered five strokes. However, it is unclear when the others occurred.

According to Allina Health, having multiple strokes in a short time may make the person feel weak and or experience loss of feeling on either side of the body.

In addition to changes that occur in either left or right side, the person may also suffer confusion, dementia or both.

But Black Rob is still lucky to survive even after five strokes, because as per the AHA Journals, 72% survived their first stroke in less than 30 days while 59% are still alive a year after suffering from stroke. But 41% died after a year.

As per WebMD, compared to general population members, a person who has a stroke will lose 1.71 out of five years of perfect health because of an earlier death.

Additionally, the stroke will cost them another 1.08 years due to reduced quality of life.

It is unclear if Black Rob has cancer due to the lack of reports and updates regarding his health but stroke and heart attack is very common following any other cancer diagnosis, as stated by Cancer.gov.

