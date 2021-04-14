Tom Hanks Embarrassment: Son Chet Faces More Shocking Abuse Allegations From Ex-GF in $1M Lawsuit [DETAILS]

Chet Hanks, the son of legendary actor Tom Hanks, is embarrassing the family name.

The 30-year-old is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, for abuse. According to a report,she wants $1 million in damages after claiming he "roughed her up" on several occasions between Oct. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

In the lawsuit, Parker detailed an alleged incident that was first reported last month.

She said that it happened Oct. 2020 in New Orleans when she and Tom Hanks' son were shooting "Your Honor."

Parker claimed that her then-boyfriend started becoming enraged when she told him she would stay at another room in Windsor Court Hotel.

It then resulted in an alleged grabbing by the wrists and arms and pushing her around the room that resulted in knocking over the tables.

In previous reports, Parker also claimed that Hanks told her no one would believe her because he was "Chet Hanks," a well-known person thanks to his dad, while he described Parker as "just a ghetto Black b----h."

Furthermore, the documents also revealed how Hanks reportedly threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide a month after the alleged incident in New Orleans. It was when Hanks threatened her while her twin children were in his Texas home.

Now, RadarOnline reported that Parker's lawyers reached out to the parents -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson -- just before they filed their lawsuit.

They claimed that Parker's lawyers tried to call Hanks' parents "multiple times" in Jan. and Feb. but the famous actors "never responded" to their calls.

According to Kevin Murray, Kiana Parker's lawyer, "This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered, Kiana Parker."

Chet Hanks and Former GF Timeline of Lawsuits

A US news site obtained a video of the two in an altercation that reportedly happened on Jan. 8 of this year.

In the video, the actor was heard accusing Parker of "attacking" him with a knife while she could be heard in the background saying, "You pushed me."

Hanks then said in the video, "Now you're flipping the story," while claiming that Parker stole money from him.

Parker was the first to raise these allegations publicly. The same month, she was granted a restraining order after alleged that Hanks was violent towards her.

Meanwhile, Chet Hanks, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, has claimed that his ex-girlfriend "attacked" him.

He also denies his ex's allegations and claims he wasn't aware that there was even a restraining order.

He also fired off a lawsuit against Parker for the altercation, suing his ex-girlfriend for assault, battery, and theft.

According to Hanks' lawyer Marty Singer, "We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown. The lawsuit filed by Ms. Parker responds to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms. Parker on March 4, 2021."

