Tiger Woods: More are Fearlessly Placing Their Bets on Golfer for Masters 2022 Despite Injuries -- Here's Why

Tiger Woods was noticeable absent from the 2021 Masters, despite Saturday's rain delay.

This is because he is still recovering from serious injuries from his single-car accident that happened two months ago.

However, despite his injuries, gamblers believe that Woods is going to win the 2022 Masters.

According to Golf Digest,Woods got 40-to-1 odds on winning his sixth Masters title next year.

However, the obvious question is if he would be able to play same time next year.

Because of the uncertainty, a William Hill spokesman said that those who bet on Woods next year and if he does not tee it up, they will refund the bets.

Even other sportsbooks in the US promised the same - gamblers may get refunds for Tiger Woods' bets if he's not going to be on the course of next year's Masters.

But can Tiger Woods recover on time to win the 2022 Masters title?

How Bad Is Tiger Woods' Car Crash Injuries?

Tiger Woods' reportedly suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his lower right extremity "that were treated during emergency surgery."

The 45-year-old also suffered open fractures that affect his upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones but were stabilized by inserting a rod.

"Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins," added Dr. Anish Mahajan of the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

"Trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling," he added.

Will Tiger Woods Injuries' End His Decorated Golfing Career?

Bones take six to eight weeks to heal, but the bigger issue for the golf champ may be the strength in his legs.

Most high-level athletes use their whole body when they compete, whether it's boxing, pitching, or swinging a golf club.

Those rods placed in his bones are also there to help in the healing process.

However, according to The Guardian, Tiger Woods' injuries aren't life-threatening but right now, it's still too early to say if he'll ever return to playing professional golf.

There is no doubt that his injuries may affect his chances of playing, mainly because he's already in his 40s and has already suffered other career-threatening injuries.

Woods was lucky enough that doctors acted quickly because he might have had his legs amputated if they hadn't.

