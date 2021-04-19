Tom Brady recently received an offseason surgery which he planned for a long time.

Ahead of the new 2021 season of NFL, Brady pumped himself up by receiving a minor knee surgery. Despite the medical procedure, he expects to return on the field soon before the season's first game.

Tom Brady Reveals Update After Knee Surgery

On Sunday, the 43-year-old quarterback revealed an update at coach Bruce Arians' Family Foundation gala. According to Brady, he feels good after the surgery and continuously pushes himself hard.

"It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill; but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I'm sure we will be," he said, per ESPN.

He then revealed the rehabilitation he needs to undergo after the minor surgery. Although he does not find any of it fun, Brady considers it as good progress before going back to train again.

For now, the quarterback took the best way to deal with the pain he has been carrying. Fortunately, the superstar feels a lot better as he waits for the perfect time to return.

Brady disclosed that the surgery was not urgent. Instead, he had been waiting for the best time to receive the knee operations.

Per Brady, he has planned for it for several months now. Though it affects his schedule, he opts to hold informal workouts this year to make small progress.

"As soon as I'm ready to throw, that will be really important for me," he added. "That's always a big part of my preparation -- actually doing what my job is."

The upcoming 2021 NFL season will be his second year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since he first signed up in 2020. He previously played with New England Patriots for two decades.

His football stint now makes him the oldest player to earn a championship ring in the history of the NFL. Brady is expected to make his record even harder to beat by playing with the Buccs for the next coming years.

In March, he signed for an extension of the contract with the Florida NFL team. Under his new family, he broke another two records during the Super Bowl LV - the NFL's oldest active player and most games played.

