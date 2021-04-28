'Jeopardy!' Contestant Under Fire For Showing Sensitive Hand Gesture [VIDEO]

"Jeopardy!" contestant Kelly Donohue made people raised their eyebrows during the recent episode of the game show.

On Tuesday, Donohue returned to the show for the third time. While they all should look welcoming on-air, he suddenly made a hand gesture which is reportedly a form of offense and racism.

The contestant seemingly made an upside-down "OK" hand sign. Twitter users flocked online and accused Donohue of supporting hate groups, especially white supremacists.

Hey @Jeopardy Your contestant Kelly Donohue just flashed a Nazi far right symbol

One fan exclaimed, "yall need to call out the man who made the white power symbol at the camera tonight!!! DISGUSTING!!!! SO RACIST! You need to address it, unless you're about that life too? #jeopardy."

Another one added, "What sign is it that red tie wearing contestant Kelly Donohue made at the start of @Jeopardy? It looked like the white power sign to me! Are you kidding me right now @ABCNetwork."

"I saw that as well, then hopped on Twitter to make sure I wasn't imagining it. What a despicable excuse for a human being," another replied.

Meanwhile, other viewers defended the contestant and revealed that his hand referred to "number 3" - the exact number of wins he had so far.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the same gesture can be seen in a baseball umpire to announce the number.

As of the writing, Donohue nor the "Jeopardy!" team has released a statement yet.

"Jeopardy!" Kelly Donohue: What the Actual Hate Sign Means

Years ago, a Jewish civil rights organization recognized the "OK" hand gesture as a symbol of hate. It added the hand sign along with 35 other symbols to its "Hate on Display" database.

According to the director of ADL's Center on Extremism, Oren Segal, the sign carries the hate message that is also being used on memes.

"More people than not will use the OK symbol as just 'OK.' But in those cases where there's more underlining meaning, I think it's important for people to understand that it could be used, and is being used, for hate as well," he told NPR.

Meanwhile, Know Your Meme's website explained that 4chan users launched the prank in 2017 to flood social networking sites with "OK" hand sign to support white supremacy. Even commenters left images of people in the White House.

Setting aside "Jeopardy!" recent issue, the show recently donated $23,600 to Justice Defenders.

