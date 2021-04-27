Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian again?

Only a few months after Kardashian and Thompson reconciled again, the basketball player seemingly hooked up with someone again.

On the "No Jumper" podcast on YouTube, Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed that she became intimate with the 30-year-old athlete in January 2021.

"He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK," the model said. "We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything."

Chase added that she directly asked the Boston Celtics player whether he is single, to which he allegedly answered that he is.

But when she found out that he was not single, the model reportedly cut him off quickly.

Tristan Thompson: Once a Cheater, Always a Cheater?

It was not the first time Thompson has reportedly cheated on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

In 2018, the basketball player had a steamy night with another Instagram model Lani Blair. The most heartbreaking part is that it happened days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True.

Meanwhile, in 2019, he also had an intimate moment with Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods. The OnlyFans model also confirmed the event in an interview on Red Table Talk in March 2019. According to Woods, she regretted attending the house party during the Valentine's Day weekend.

"I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there," she added. "On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion."

Initially, Khloe blamed Woods over the hook-up. However, she eventually took her rage on Thompson for what happened.

READ ALSO: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Drops Powerful Statement For The First Time Following Jail Release

Meanwhile, Larsa Pippen also outed her experience with Thompson, telling Hollywood Raw that she dated the athlete.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them," she detailed. "Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. I'm the type of person that doesn't chase what's not for me."

Despite these events, Kardashian and Thompson got back together again. During the pandemic, the two began fixing things between them and lived together. In fact, they are planning to have another child again and give True a sibling soon.

READ MORE: Did Zac Efron Undergo Plastic Surgery? Watch Controversial Video

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles