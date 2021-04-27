Tom Cruise first became a hero in real life after saving his "Cocktail" co-star, Elisabeth Shue, years ago.

Following his impressive deed on "Mission: Impossible" set, a new claim revealed that it was not the first time Cruise ever saved someone's life.

In an article "Cocktail" camera operator Bill Bennett wrote for The Sun, he disclosed the hair-raising details about Cruise's heroic action during the production of the 1988 film.

How Tom Cruise Saved Elisabeth Shue's Life

According to Bennett, the action star once saved Shue's life, and the actor himself confirmed the story to "Mission: Impossible" director Christopher McQuarrie.

Bennett recalled how the team was filming a scene for "Cocktail" from a helicopter. Meanwhile, Cruise and Shue were riding horses on the seashore.

"After a couple takes, the pilot would land the helicopter on the beach, and Tom and Elisabeth would come over to watch the shot recordings and get notes from the director. The only monitor was at my operating position in the left front seat of the helicopter," he added.

The camera operator described the helicopter's tail rotor as something "invisible as it spins" that anyone who walks into it could be killed in an instant.

Meanwhile, after watching the scene's playback, Shue went off suddenly and ran toward the back of the helicopter - unaware of what could happen.

Since Cruise is a pilot himself, he instantly reacted to the situation and chased Shue. Although he could only grab her legs, he still pulled her back to the front of the helicopter; thus, saving her.

Bennett added, "All of us in the helicopter, we're quite shaken up by the close call, but there was nothing to be said. Tom had, in that instant, truly saved her life."

Tom Cruise a Life Savior

The new astounding story came after the 58-year-old actor also saved someone's life on the "Mission: Impossible 7" set.

In a report by Daily Mail, it has been revealed that Cruise and Hayley Atwell were doing death-defying stunts atop a moving train. However, Cruise noticed that one of his cameramen seemingly began to lose his balance from his position on the side of the car.

The photographers of the film luckily captured how Cruise was able to hold the cameraman and help him be back to safety. Meanwhile, a worried Atwell was standing in the background.

