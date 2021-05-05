Pete Davidson opened up even more about his tattoo removal journey.

As early as December 2020, Davidson told his fans that he will have his body arts removed soon. A few months after he began his journey, he revealed more details as to why he decided to start the process.

Pete Davidson Takes Massive Step on Removing Tattoos: Is It Because of Phoebe Dynevor?

Davidson recently started a new flame with "Bridgerton" actress Phoebe Dynevor. Their love story reportedly started when they met at a gathering in New York City.

As a now-rising actress, Dynevor surely needs a man who can help her establish her empire in the industry. While Davidson wants to give her his all, his girlfriend is not actually the main reason why he decided to burn off his tattoos.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" and revealed how the removal process has been embarrassing.

According to Davidson, removing the tattoos is actually worse than the time he got them.

"Burning them off is worse than getting them, because not only are they burning off your skin, but you're wearing these big goggles, right? So you can't see anything, and the doctor's in there with you," he said.

He also detailed that before his doctor burns off his tattoo, Davidson would hear him announce the inks to ensure that they will remove the right one.

"So I'll just be sitting there all high off the Pro-Nox [nitrous oxide], which I actually quite enjoy ... and then, all of a sudden, I'll just hear, 'Are you keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?'" he hilariously added.

The "King of Staten Island" actor went on to remind himself that the process is a "practical" part of his profession.

Per Davidson, since he never thought he would get an opportunity to be in the acting industry, he wants to give his all to it. He also mentioned how he would always arrive on the set three hours earlier just to have his tattoos covered with makeup.

According to an Us Weekly report, the Body Art Guru estimates that Davidson has over 100 tattoos. The number explains why he needs to be present on the set hours before the recording.

Meanwhile, Mike McGranagham confirmed that Davidson announced his desire during the "King of Staten Island" virtual Q&A.

"Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed!" he wrote on his Twitter account.

Davidson's tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, created most of the comedian's inks. Most of his tattoos were about Ariana Grande. However, Davidson had them covered up when they broke up.

