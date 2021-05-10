Simon Cowell has no fears - literally.

Only over a month since he came back to the limelight again, Cowell returned to riding an electric bike, as well.

In new public photos, the "America's Got Talent" judge can be seen enjoying Sunday morning in Malibu with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, and their son, Eric.

It reminisced what happened less than a year ago before Cowell suffered from a dreaded accident. However, this time, he rode on a motorized and more modern version of an electric bike.

The new shocking scene came only a month after he joined the "AGT" Season 15 judges' panel again.

In a new exclusive photo obtained by People, the record executive sat alongside his co-judges, ending Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson's stints as his temporary replacements.

For this season, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel sat down again for their eighth and twelfth season, respectively.

"I've got to be honest with you, it wasn't that bad actually breaking your back," the 61-year-old judge said. "I mean it wasn't great for 3-4 weeks but after that you get through it. I had to do so much exercise now. I actually feel better than I did before the accident."

What Happened to Simon Cowell Before and After the Electric Bike Incident?

In August 2019, the 61-year-old music mogul tried to have a healthier lifestyle by going on bike rides across the U.S.

However, he faced the disastrous event near the courtyard of his home in Malibu, California.

"Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," Cowell's spokeswoman said at that time, per The Telegraph. "He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

READ ALSO: Elon Musk Reveals Serious Health Issue on 'SNL'; Breaks Show's Records

Page Six then reported that he underwent a six-hour emergency surgery where his doctor put a metal rod in his back to support his spine and prevent further damage.

"He had to have a big surgery, he's got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back," a source told the entertainment outlet.

In the past months, he dedicated himself toward healing by using healing crystals, which he believes has been a great help to his recovery.

He also tried walking on his own slowly - but surely - until he finally came back on his two feet again.

READ MORE: Does Queen Elizabeth II Celebrate Mother's Day? How Royal Family Continues the Tradition

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles