John Mulaney put an end to his six-year marriage with Anna Marie Tendler.

This week, multiple sources confirmed that Mulaney and Tendler are now parting ways. A representative for the former "SNL" writer also revealed the news to Page Six.

"John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," the representative said.

Meanwhile, Tendler expressed her heartbreak over Mulaney's decision through her spokesperson.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," she said.

The former couple referred to the event that happened in December when the 38-year-old comedian entered a rehabilitation facility due to cocaine and alcohol addiction.

He spent 60 days in the facility located in Pennsylvania before getting discharged in February.

As he tried his best to recover, it is highly likely that his tough journey eventually led him to divorce his wife. Mulaney also asked for divorce about three months ago, hinting that the thought already came into his mind while he was staying in the rehabilitation facility.

John Mulaney's Addiction History

Following his divorce and rehab procedures, Mulaney will come back to the stage through "John Mulaney: From Scratch." It serves as a five-day performance residency which will happen at Manhattan's City Winery from May 10 to 14.

Despite his return, Mulaney never concealed his dark past with addiction.

Previously, he confessed in his special "New In Town" in 2012 about his struggles with drinking.

"I don't drink. I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences, because I don't look like someone who used to do anything," he said, as quoted by Fox News.

He also spoke to Esquire about how it rooted from drinking as a teen before it led him to the worst state.

According to the comedian, he has started consuming cocaine and prescription drugs ever since.

"I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing,'" he said. "Who's the athlete now?"

He then reportedly became sober for the first time at the age of 23. At that time, he went on a weekend "bender" to straighten himself up.

