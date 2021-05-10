Tony Armatrading Last Photo with Wife Shared as Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Tony Armatrading passed away Monday. Following a cancer struggle, the actor, who appeared in "The Saint," "Notting Hill" and "Death in Paradise," died at the age of 59.
Tim Bentinck, a fellow actor, announced his death online."Very sad news," Tim wrote on Twitter. "My dearest friend Tony Armatrading died of cancer an hour ago ."
Bentinck added alongside a photo of Tony, his wife Suzan Crowley, and their pet dog Dash before his death.
Very sad news. My dearest friend Tony Armatrading died of cancer an hour ago.— Tim Bentinck (@timbentinck) May 10, 2021
I had the privilege of being his best man, and loved him dearly. He was a wonderful actor, and a true friend. This pic of him with Suzy and Dash taken last night. pic.twitter.com/DfnFqtpOyj
"I had the privilege of being his best man, and loved him dearly. He was a wonderful actor, and a true friend," he continued while noting that the photo was taken a night before he breathed his last.
Following the tragic news, some of Tony's fans took to social media to express their condolences.
"So, so sorry for your loss and sorry, too, for ours. Tony was a forerunner for a generation of British actors. I include myself in that generation. He had a quiet power and a shining integrity in all he did. Rest In Peace, Maestro," a certain Paterson Joseph commented.
"Oh good grief! devastating.I worked with Tony in Return to Blood River for BBC years ago,and then caught up with him & Suzy in LA a few years ago.Really happy times. Such a wonderful man. Such a wonderful actor. I'm completely shocked. RIP dearest man," said another fan that goes by the name Frances Barber.
Tony, a Birmingham native, had a successful acting career that included appearances on major American television shows such as NCIS and Prison Break.