Ellen DeGeneres started to declare several shocking plans, including the end of her talk show and her desire to appear in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This week, DeGeneres broke the hearts of her show's viewers after the host announced that it will end after the 19th season.

Her shocking moves did not stop there, as she revealed she would sit with Oprah Winfrey to explore her decision to finally pack up her things.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 63-year-old comedian said that the tell-all interview would reveal her reasons.

"I haven't asked her advice yet but I'm sure she's going to say exactly what my agent did, 'Sit still for a while and figure it out.' But look at her. She stopped and she didn't have to do anything again and she's done a tremendous amount since then," she detailed.

The interview will reportedly take place on May 13, per Fox News. No further details about the exact interview flow have been released yet.

Although she is already determined in ending the show, DeGeneres noted that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" end will be the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

DeGeneres still hopes for her fans to be with her wherever her decisions will lead her into.

"That being said, if I never do anything else ever again, I'm so proud of what this show stood for and still stands for and what we've made it through," she went on.

Why Ellen DeGeneres is Ending Her Talk Show

In the same interview, the comedian shared a glimpse of her reasons why she made the decision in the first place.

Per the host, she no longer feels challenged enough to continue working for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She added that, as a creative person, she always wanted to be challenged. Unfortunately, the drive that once pushes her to go further is no longer there.

Apart from what she personally feels, the show itself went through a lot of troubles - from being a toxic work environment to suffering from a massive rating drop.

In March, Nielsen estimated that the show already lost over a million viewers this season. Although Season 18's premiere earned the highest opening ratings in the last four years, the hype failed to last long that the show only scored an average of 1.5 million viewers in the past six months.

