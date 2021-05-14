Chrissy Teigen BADLY Needs Mental Help, Farrah Abraham Suggests

Chrissy Teigen just cannot take a break anymore.

Teigen came back recently to Twitter after a short hiatus, yet the model already suffered from multiple accusations due to her past tweets.

This time, the "16 and Pregnant" alum Farrah Abraham outed more details about Teigen's "very disturbing" side.

Chrissy Teigen is Worse Than Worst

Abraham spoke to Fox News and revealed that John Legend's wife once called her a "w--e." She expressed how she still feels more than frustrated that she thinks Teigen needs to undergo mental health consultations.

"Right now, she's just highly disturbing to me," the 29-year-old said.

She added that she has been friends with Courtney Stodden but she never realized that she and other high-profile female stars were also victimized by Teigen's foul statements.

According to Abraham, Teigen looked like a desperate model for bringing other artists down.

"[At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that. Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now," she went on.

What's worse is that Teigen never apologized to her or to her friends unless she was already caught.

What Chrissy Teigen Said to Farrah Abraham

Candace Owens shared the tweet in question on her Instagram account which proved Teigen's unpleasant personality.

"farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you're a w---e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry," Teigen tweeted in 2013.

Because of this, Abraham left a hopeful comment for Teigen not to become a "repeat offender."

In the end, she suggested Teigen get mental help and therapy since no woman deserves to be treated the way the model treated Abraham and others.

The new bombshell revelation came only a few days after Stodden addressed the issue again in a profile for The Daily Beast. The 26-year-old accused the author of cyberbullying her by telling her to claim her own life.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," they revealed. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Teigen has since apologized to Stodden, but the apology seemed to be not enough for the damages she caused.

