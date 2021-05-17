Bill and Melinda Gates’ Divorce May Be A Blessing For Their Kids — Here’s Why

When Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced that they were divorcing, people have been wondering how much each other were going to get.

But three important people in their marriage seemed to have been forgotten.

According to a divorce expert, there's a massive clue in Melinda's divorce filing of a possibility to change their children's inheritance money, after her Bill Gates has repeatedly stated that he's only leaving them $10 million each.

Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $130 million, said in the past that his kids, Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18, will only be getting a minuscule portion of his massive wealth.

He said in a Reddit talk in the past, "I definitely think leaving kids massive amounts of money is not a favor to them."

"Some people disagree with this but Melinda and I feel good about it."

Bill Gates also explained his decision to leave only a small amount for his kids to the Daily Mail, saying, "It will be a minuscule portion of my wealth. It will mean they have to find their own way."

According to the fourth billionaire of the world, most of his money will go to charity.

Melinda Gates' To Change Inheritance of Kids

The mother-of-three has reportedly taken the highly unusual step of naming top trust and estate lawyers as her representatives in her divorce filing.

Per Page Six, high-profile divorce lawyers Harriet Newman Cohen and Martha Cohen Stine revealed that Melinda French Gates has "well-known trust and estate lawyers" in her case and it's "most unusual for trust and estate lawyers' name to be listed on a divorce filing."

Melinda's move is a sign that she has plans for her family that digress from the Microsoft creator.

Newman Cohen explains of the Gates' kids' inheritance, "Now that Melinda has control - maybe she wanted to leave more to her children than $10 million each. Maybe she didn't agree."

The expert also added that the fraction of the money being left to all three children is "tantamount to disinheriting the children."

Newman Cohen also explained, "We see divorces for the reason that the mother wants to protect the children. She may be like every other woman ... protecting her children."

In her divorce filing, Melinda French Gates stated that a separation agreement is in place, however, insiders revealed that the billionaire couple's inheritance was not mentioned in it, which meant that either one of them could change the amount of how much their kids would inherit.

Per the outlet, inheritance is not usually addressed in such agreements.

Not only did Melinda Gates make a power move on her divorce by changing her kids' inheritance, but this would also follow a path of female empowerment.

The legal experts pointed out, "Melinda's decision to leave her husband - she's the petitioner - doesn't seem like a coincidence [given] that her youngest child turned 18."

Though Newman Cohen and Cohen Stine are not involved in the Gates' divorce, their clients are A-list and notable figures including the ex-wives of Harvey and Bob Weinstein, Howard Stern's ex-wife, and the former wife of Louis C.K.

