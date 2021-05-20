P!nk Shares Details on Her New Documentary, "All I Know So Far," in New Interview

Ahead of her new documentary, "All I Know So Far," singer-songwriter P!nk joined Karson & Kennedy from Audacity - sharing insights on her past and the journey she made thus far.

Airing on Mix 104.1 and on Audacy, Karson & Kennedy inquired about bits from P!nk and her new documentary, which follows the iconic artist throughout her 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" concert tour. The new document, set to drop on Amazon Prime this Friday, May 21, offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience of her life - as a mom, wife, boss, and performer.

"I've always wanted to run away and join the circus and now we're a circus family," Pink tells the Audacy hosts about her family traveling with her as she performs in different places. She adds that there is so much about her family experiences, describing it as being "one of a kind and unique and magical." However, while the experience of touring with her family nearby is a dream come true for her, P!nk admits that it is not all fun and games - keeping up with an incredibly hectic schedule, just like any other mother.

"You come off stage and you're like 'Thank you, Sydney!' And then it's 'Mom, where's my iPad?'" she tells Karson & Kennedy, chuckling. "I'm like 'Gosh! Can I have a minute?!'"

While being a traveling, performing mom is quite an uncommon experience, P!nk never forgets to instill in her own kids the importance of hard work. In fact, her 9-year-old-daughter Willow managed to pick up a job while her mom's on tour, earning her own money in the process.

"My daughter... what was cool for her was she had a job on the road this last time," P!nk excitedly shares with Audacy. She explains that Willow worked in the dancer's quick change and added that it was "adorable" seeing her daughter walk into the accounting office to receive her own paycheck.

As for her upcoming documentary "All I Know So Far," P!nk is looking forward for her fans to see the new film. Since the restrictions on live performances and in-person events, she hopes that "All I Know So Far" would remind people of the fun days when live performances were still common, bringing memories of those days who miss going to events. P!nk herself admits to missing live performances.

"I miss being in a crowd, I miss sweating with strangers." she tells Karson & Kennedy.

P!nk first began performing at the age of 16 as a part of the R&B group Choice. After her group disbanded, she signed a solo recording contract and started working with hit producers of the time - Babyface, Kandi Burruss, and Tricky Stewart - and released her debut single "There You Go" by February 2000. She saw immediate success with two Billboard Hot 100 top-ten entries: "There You Go" and "Most Girls." P!nk propelled to further success with the collaborative track "Lady Marmalade" from the "Moulin Rouge!" soundtrack, which saw her perform together with Christina Aguilera, Mya, and Lil' Kim.

Listen to P!nk catch up with Audacy hosts Karson & Kennedy below:

