Adrian's Kickback TikTok Challenge: Origin and How to Do The Trend Explained!

Adrian's Kickback Tiktok Trend is making headlines but many still wonder what really it is and how to do it. This guide will come in handy.

Adrian's Kickback TikTokTrend: What is it?

To start off, Adrian's Kickback is a song featuring funk music from the DJ acknowledgments. The song released in February 2017 by Toolroom Publishing was licensed to Kontor New Media Musicm, Concord Music Publisjong, and CMMRA.

Producer Adrian Hour and Argentinian DJ released Kickback on SNOE. According to SNOE's youtube page, SNOE's original track is simply a compilation of funky and groove music.Adrian's synth and drum beats have come together to form Kickback. It also bounces and rolls with vigorous percussions as a backdrop for original elements.

It is mostly targeted at nightclubs due to the song's dance appeal. It was composed by RR and written by Miguel Adrian Aguero.

The track is 7-minute long but videos featuring it on Tiktok get shorter since the platform only allows one-minute long videos.

Adrian's Kickback Tiktok Challenge: How to do

There are several bases for any user to do the Adrian's Kickback trend. You can comply with your videos depending on your preference since the song is full of funky groove music. It's especially suitable for dance videos but you can also use it on various backgrounds depending on your creativity

for all my homies going to adrians kickback 😫 pic.twitter.com/jkHhW5HRxm — angelica r (@angelica_ruiz_3) May 21, 2021

Mfs carpooling to adrians kickback: pic.twitter.com/WhQi2hKVvT — Vinnie (@vinniepacleb_) May 21, 2021

