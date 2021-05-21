Ana de Armas Hurting Over Ex Ben Affleck’s Rekindled Romance With Jennifer Lopez? True Feelings Revealed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited a few months after his split from "Knives Out" actress Ana de Armas.

While mostly everybody is hoping that Bennifer 2.0 has rekindled their romancethis 2021, some fans are wondering, what does Ana think of all of this? Is she hurting?

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 33-year-old is doing just fine seeing her ex-boyfriend going back to his ex-fiancé.

"She had no bad feelings about Ben," the source told the outlet. "Their relationship just ran its course and she's happy if Ben's happy."

"So, if he's pursuing Jennifer or anyone else she hopes that he is in a great place."

Ana de Armas, who is currently filming her new movie "The Gray Man" in Spain, reportedly had a great time with the "Batman" actor during their almost one-year relationship.

Ana and Ben started exclusively dating in Mar. 2020 after filming together for their new movie "Deep Water." They parted ways in Jan. 2021.

Even if the "No Time To Die" actress was hurting about Ben Affleck's rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, another source told the outlet that she's way too busy with her career to focus on her ex.

They explained, "Ana hasn't had time to focus on Ben's personal life."

📸 Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck and his kids walking their dogs on November 29th. pic.twitter.com/HnFlIddwaE — Ana de Armas News (@ArmasNews) November 30, 2020

Currently, there are reportedly no hard feelings between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck after their breakup. "They shared special memories, but it just wasn't meant to be."

The source added They've moved on and she's having fun focusing on her career and spending time with her close friends."

It's great news that the "Bladerunner" actress feels this way considering Bennifer isn't hiding their reunion at all. But the same can't be said about Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Ben e JLO juntos depois de 17 anos que terminaram o noivado. num tem como né, as vezes até eu acredito em contos de fadas e na teoria do “se for pra ser, será” pic.twitter.com/0e7hFfBGO1 — britney spears (@thomasscristian) May 21, 2021

How is Alex Rodriguez Amid Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Reunion 2021?

An insider told Us Weekly this week that Alex Rodriguez is still "struggling to accept" how J.Lo has moved on quickly with her ex, Ben Affleck.

The former MLB player is reportedly "reeling" from their breakup, which was announced in April, and is allegedly "sore" about being dumped by the singer-actress and seeing her reconcile with a former flame.

The outlet's insider revealed, "Alex is still very sore and in a world of pain."

A-Rod is reportedly still hoping for a reconciliation but is trying to accept the harsh truth that it's already impossible.

"It's a tough pill to swallow but that's his new reality," the source added.

J.Lo and A-Rod were together for four years and became engaged in the last two years.

