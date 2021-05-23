Kim Kardashian offered Kanye West a heartbreaking comment about their upcoming 7th wedding anniversary.

In the past months, Kim has been seemingly moving forward without a break while Kanye still shows some "signs." However, the potential reconciliation is not possible right now despite the supposed milestone they need to remember.

On May 24, Kim and Kanye will mark the first wedding anniversary after filing for divorce. While this could be heartbreaking for the two, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star actually feels nothing special at all.

According to a HollywoodLife's source, the 40-year-old KKW Beauty mogul feels fine despite being apart. Kim reportedly has plans to move forward with her life without the rapper.

"She'll think about it but she's not expecting any sort of acknowledgement from him, especially because they really only speak when it's needed and it's about the kids. She's not necessarily unfazed, but she really is moving forward with her life," the insider said.

The source added that the media personality is already in a good place as she feels happier with her newfound freedom.

Meanwhile, the insider noted that Kim dedicates herself to work and her kids.

Is Kim Kardashian Ready to Mingle Again?

Now that she's single and free, some fans are curious whether the billionaire will start seeing someone again. For the past months, she has been linked to numerous people. However, Kim is reportedly not yet ready to date.

In the same report, the source said that while Kim closed her doors from dating, for now, she currently stands in a better place.

It added that the model felt devastated after failing to work out her marriage with the "Jesus is King" rapper. However, she also knows that things are better off this way.

"Kim has always wanted a husband and family, but she knows this is for the best for all of them and it needed to happen. She will always love Kanye and it was a very real, true love," the source went on.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her 43-year-old husband in February. They both agreed to have joint custody of their four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Meanwhile, the public spotted Kanye wearing his wedding ring despite their ongoing divorce. This gave hope to KimYe shippers, but the relationship seemingly won't work out anymore.

