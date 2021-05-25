David Ellefson Dropped Out of 'Megadeth' Amid Pedophilia and Grooming Allegations, Fans Enraged

Metal rock band "Megadeth" recently announced that they will be "parting ways" with their bassist David Ellefson after grooming and pedophilia allegation allegations circulated on the internet.

Dave Mustaine, the band's frontman, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the Ellefson will no longer be a part of the band.

"We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him. We do not take the decision lightly," he wrote in a statement (check out the full statement below)

Mustaine also revealed that there is already an ongoing strained relationship between the bassist and the band "While we do not know every detail of what occured, with already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward." he wrote

The frontman concluded the statement by saying "we look forward to seeing our fans on the road" as they prepare to release "new music with the world."

READ NOW: 'Megadeth's' Bassist David Ellefson 'Openly and Honestly' Addressed Grooming Accusations

After the announcement was made, a handful of fans expressed their disappointment in the reply section.

"you just lost a fan that has been there since 1986, thanks for the ride. Have fun with your newly found woke fans and puritans" one fan wrote.

"I'm with David, this is just so unfair for him and his career. It would have been good to have a band who support him through this hard times." another user wrote.

the announcement came after Ellefson's pedophilia and grooming allegations that surfaced a few weeks ago. He was accused of interacting with a minor after his private conversations leaked online.

An Instagram user by the name @woahworst claims that the 56-year-old bassist are allegedly sending unsolicited naked photos to a 17-year-old girl.

The now-former bassist had already addressed the issue

"As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family," he stated.

David Ellefson has not yet commented on the band's announcement.

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres Buys Back Montecito Home at Higher Price Amid Rumors She Was Kicked Out by Wife Portia de Rossi

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles