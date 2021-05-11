'Megadeth's' Bassist David Ellefson 'Openly and Honestly' Addressed Grooming Accusations

Recently, David Ellefson, bassist of the band "Megadeth", came under fire when he was accused of being a pedophile and grooming a minor after photos and videos of his private conversations leaked online.

The 56-year-old band member has denied all the allegations by releasing a statement, which has been made private, "As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them." Ellefson stated in the private post which was reported by PEOPLE.

"While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible." the bassist added.

THE BAND'S STATEMENT

Following the alleged complains, Megadeth has released a statement. "We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely." the band wrote on Twitter (read the full statement below)

The issue began over the weekend when a now-deleted Instagram account consistently posted comments as well as screenshots of the bassist's private messages with a girl.

The account user @woahworst, claims that Ellefson allegedly sends unsolicited naked photos and videos to a girl who was 17 years old around the time she met the bassist.

"David has been having an affair with a 19 year old girl who he met when she was 17 YEARS OLD. i have two videos of proof" the user posted in their Instagram stories, which screenshots were obtained by Metal Castle.

The girl involved in the allegations has also issued a statement, which was included in the bassist's Instagram post. The woman by the username @edaphosauruses on Instagram, revealed that she was the one who initiated the video calls, she also clarified that she never was underage at that time and has always been a consenting adult.

Ellefson has been married to his wife, Julie, for 27 years and had children named Roman and Athena.

The bassist is one of the original members of Megadeth which was formed in 1983, he left the group in 2002 then later returned in 2010.

The allegations came a week after Ellefson announced his new video podcast titled "Backstage with David Ellefson" His wife nor any members of his family has never released a statement regarding the accusations.

