Amy Duggar-King, former reality TV star of the show '19 Kids And Counting' and cousin of the controversial Josh Duggar is breaking her silence after charges were filed against her cousin.

In an article released by TODAY Parents, King reacts to Josh Duggar being arrested and charged for child pornography. "Who wouldn't worry about that? My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims... It breaks my heart, I really hope justice is served." she stated.

She also mentioned that whatever the situation is, the truth will always prevail "I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light," she said. "If you're going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served." she added

The former reality TV star also expressed her worriedness because she is a mother herself "To look at my little guy who is 19 months old. My heart and my brain cannot comprehend that, it blows my mind. It's heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It's so evil. I want nothing to do with it." she said.

Amy had also reflected on the allegations against her cousin "There's a Bible verse that says it's better to hang a millstone around your head and jump into the ocean than to hurt one of these precious little ones."

Just days before Amy's wedding in 2015, she found out the allegations of Josh molesting four of his sisters and a baby sitter that occured in 2002. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Josh's parents, said he confessed to them.

Charges were never filed in 2015 but the allegations had engraged fans making TLC cancel the reality TV show at the time. Josh had also apologized by saying "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret."

Josh Duggar was arrested a few months ago because of child pornography charges. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison with a fine of $250,000 on each of two counts if he is proven guilty.

Duggar pleaded guilty on both charges, he is set to return to trial on July 6.

Amy Duggar-King is happily married to husband Dillon King. They live in Arkansaw and has a 19-month-old child named Daxton Ryan.

Amy had also appeared on the show and was portrayed as a rebel. She mentioned that the label took a toll on her mental health and she is in fact a good person.

