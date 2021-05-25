Marilyn Manson WANTED: Gets Another Arrest Warrant For New Allegations Following Mounting Lawsuit

Marilyn Manson is wanted in New Hampshire and the police have issued an arrest warrant for him on assault charges.

According to the town's police department, Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, is wanted on their town on suspicion of two counts of simple assault.

The incident reportedly involved a videographer that happened in 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

He played a concert at the venue in Aug. 2019 together with Rob Zombie.

Per a Facebook post, authorities said that the rock star, his agent, and his lawyers have already been aware of the charges for "some time," however, "no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

The name of the videographer has not been released but the police told Fox News that the videographer was subcontracted by a local company to film Marilyn Manson's concert and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged simple assaults occurred.

News of Marilyn Manson being wanted in New Hampshire comes after multiple women, including actresses, revealed that the 52-year-old musician sexually assaulted and physically abused them.

READ ALSO: Kevin Spacey Movie Comeback: Accusers Condemn Actor's Newest Gig Following Sexual Abuse Claims

Marilyn Manson Allegations and Lawsuits

Last week, Marilyn Manson's former assistant is suing him for alleged sexual abuse.

Ashley Walters filed a lawsuit against the singer after accusing him of sexually abusing her and inviting his friends to sexually assault her a decade ago while she was still her assistant.

According to the lawsuit, Mansion was unstable, prone to outbursts, and had threats of rape and other forms of violence as her employee.

She also witnessed Manson being violent towards other women.

Manson is already under investigation by the Los Angeles County sheriff's department for the same allegations. However, he denies any wrongdoing.

Walters joins several more women who made allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson, per the New York magazine.

In Feb. Evan Rachel Wood was the first to come forward that she was "horrifically abused" for years while they dated. At the time they were together, she was just 18.

"Game of Thrones" star Esme Blanco also filed a lawsuit of her own just last month for alleged sexual abuse. This reportedly involved electric shock, drugs, and alcohol.

Blanco claims Mansion deprived her of food and sleep and even locked her in a bedroom where she whipped her and force her to have intercourse with another woman.

Manson's lawyer Howard E. King, said that the allegations have no merit, calling the claims "provably false."

READ MORE: Larsa Pippen Slams 'Cheap' Malik Beasley After His and Montana Yao's Public Apology To Each Other

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles