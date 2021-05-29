Rising Hip-Hop Artist RayRay Continues to Rise With "Holy Moly" Feat. DJ Snoopy

Toronto's newest rising hip-hop star RayRay returns with a new banger, "Holy Moly," featuring DJ Snoopy.

A music video for "Holy Moly" was also released on the Money Grind Records YouTube channel featuring the pair. The 19-year-old hip-hop artist blazes through his verses, with DJ Snoopy lending his experience and expertise to the young rapper. The music video was directed by New Wave Visuals and features a choreography that captures the vibes found throughout the song.

The latest track continues the hype RayRay has been building up with his previous releases such as April's "Used To," a lyrical treat set to a more sensual rhythm, and "Fantastic," which dropped last February and featured fellow Toronto rapper 6Ten.

RayRay represents record label Money Grind Records and has been honing his own style of hip-hop within Toronto's bustling local music scene. The young artist wrote the song while Beatsbyroom1702 produced the track and Darrell Riley engineered it. Their work on "Holy Moly" resulted in a surefire record that is upbeat, energetic, and fuses elements of melodic rap with hip-hop and R&B. Additionally, the lyrical stylings in the new track with DJ Snoopy reflects the musical sensibilities of RayRay as well as his craft of freestyling over melodic beats.

"My music serves as a story of all the moments and experiences I've shared with people throughout my life," RayRay said in a statement. "I want my music to be both an inspiration and to make others feel good through the melodic beats and freestyle."

"Holy Moly" is the first of three singles that the Money Grind Records artist will release ahead of his upcoming EP titled "Can't Stop, Won't Stop," set for release later this year. For the latest updates on Toronto's newest hip-hop star, follow RayRay through his social media channels: Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat.

About RayRay

RayRay describes his music as a "melting pot of melodic hooks with a blend of in your face verses, full of punch lines and versatile flows" that changes constantly with every song, keeping his listeners in anticipation of what he's coming with next. A 19-year-old artist from Toronto, Canada, he has adopted "RayRay" as his stage name - a nickname given to him at birth from his father, as given by a childhood friend of his.

He has used his music as a medium through which he expresses himself, describing the processes as like a scrapbook. For him, every release, every performance is an entry journal of his interactions with other people, the moments he shared, and all the feelings taken from the life experiences he's had along the way. Additionally, his Spotify profile says that despite him being a newcomer to the scene, "RayRay is no stranger to music. As a creative individual, he has been making his own compositions and writing his own lyrics ever since he was a kid.

Listen to RayRay's "Holy Moly" featuring DJ Snoopy below:



