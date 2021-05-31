'Mrs. Doubtfire' Star Lisa Jakub Reveals Truth About Robin Williams' Treatment of Her As a Child Star

Lisa Jakub, popularly known as Lydia Hillard in the 1993 film "Mrs. Doubtfire," recalls how the late Robin Williams helped her deal with anxiety and other mental health issues while filming.

The former child star recently appeared on Yahoo Entertainment to discuss the late actor. One of the significant parts of the interview is when she revealed that the actor was "very open and honest" about his anxiety and depression problems.

She recalled that as a 14-year-old, she could relate to Williams because she's been experiencing it too at the time.

Jakub Details How Robin Williams Helped Her Deal with Addiction

Jakub stated that the actor was very insistent in discouraging her from turning to addiction because it is not something that would not help her solve her problems, as the actor had struggled with substance abuse before their eye-opening conversation.

Lisa then expressed her gratefulness for the actor's advice by saying, "really good message to hear because that does tend to be a well-worn path for a lot of kid actors."

READ NOW: Princess Diana Braved One Phobia as a Royal, Reveals Former Voice Coach

Besides candidly opening up her conversation with the late actor, she recalled the time Williams wrote a letter to her school because it was difficult for them to cater to her as a child actor. After all, she needs her schoolwork to be done remotely.

Although Williams' request to the school board was declined, Lisa still appreciates the late actor's act. "What I love about that story, and what I love about Robin, it's just the fact that he would do that for someone, and even if it didn't work, somebody needed to stand up. And he did that for me." she stated.

Lisa Jakub After "Mrs. Doubtfire"

Both actors appeared in the 1993 film "Mrs. Doubtfire," a film about a divorced husband who's having a hard time spending moments with his children. He then disguises himself as an elderly nanny to his kids. The film also stars Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Mara Wilson, and Matthew Lawrence.

Today, Jakub had retired from acting after appearing in various films for eight years. She is currently married to her best friend. She is also a writer with two published books and a yoga teacher that hosts virtual classes.

Robin Williams, on the other hand, died in 2014 because of suicide. He was 63.

READ ALSO: Courtney Stodden Engaged Again After Disastrous Marriage with Doug Hutchison

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles