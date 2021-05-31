Khloe Kardashian is joining the issue regarding a woman that claims Tristan Thompson is her child's father.

On Monday, Khloe allegedly direct messages Kimberly Alexander. In a now-deleted Instagram post, obtained by Mirror, the woman (@kimcakery305) showed a screenshot of her inbox with the alleged DM.

According to The Daily Mail UK, the post caption reads, "Sister wife now that ur exposed?? @khloekardashian I'm not the one so let's be nice."

The message appears to be unread as the letters of the reality TV star's verified name, and its contents is in bold text. The DM reads, "listen at this point, I really wa...." The whole conversation was cut off, and Alexander has not revealed it yet.

At the time of this writing, Alexander had already made her Instagram profile private.

READ NOW: Blair Underwood, Desiree DaCosta Divorce: Was a Third-Party Involved? Was the Decision Mutual?

Tristan Thompson's Child Issue

Last year, Alexander publicly claimed that the father of her child is Tristan Thompson. She then filed for a paternity suit the same year. In January, the basketball player took a DNA test to prove that he's not the father.

The result came back negative, but Alexander insisted that the test was fake. She claimed that the Kardashian family had a lot of connections to maintain a clean reputation.

Thompson has then filed a $100,000 libel suit against the woman. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the NBA star is seeking a default judgment against the accuser.

He claims that the allegations had damaged his reputation. Thompson had also mentioned that if the child was his, he will take full responsibility and pay for child support, but the DNA test proved the woman wrong.

Tristan Thompson Denies Alexander's Claims

In a different report, the NBA star confirmed that he had a sexual relationship with the woman around 2011 to 2012, long before he started dating Khloe Kardashian, which was in August of 2016.

Thompson claims that the timeline is not accurate as the woman's child is five years old.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are in an on-and-off relationship. They had a child together named True, and he has been open about getting a surrogate for their second child.

The NBA star also has another child named Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe Kardashian and her team have not responded nor confirmed whether the alleged DM was true.

READ ALSO: Naomi Osaka Drops Shocking Career Announcement Amid Long Bouts of Depression

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles