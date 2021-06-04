Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish, who has 29.8 million followers on TikTok, takes us behind-the-scenes of her new music video.

The "When We All Fall Sleep, Where Do We Go?" singer took to the social media platform to share a video of her on set dancing and twerking to her new song alongside her back-up dancers. She captioned the video "we r hot".

The video has then became viral and garnered over 3.1 million likes in the first four hours. (watch the viral video below)

In the video posted, Eilish can be seen struggling with her silk tank top as her bust are slightly showing on camera. By the time her chest was completely exposed, the singer added a ghost emoji to cover the mishap. She then added a text in the video that reads "t*tties was falling out"

The "bad guy" hit maker then twerked but she censored it with an emoji and added an AI voiceover saying "not showing you this"

READ NOW: Jennifer Lopez Talks About 'Love and Trust' In New IG Post -- Is It For Ben Affleck?

Fans gone wild in the comments!

Short after the video was posted, fans took to the comment section to share their thirsty comments.

"WOAH WHERE DID THOSE COME FROM" a fan commented with a big-eyed emoji. "just give it to me just GIVE IT TO MEEEEEE!!!! GIVE IT TO MEEEE" another fan wrote.

Other supporters had also noticed Eilish's confidence with her new image "I'm so glad to see this girl so comfortable now" one fan commented. "U LOOK SO HAPPY OMG" another fan wrote.

The video received a total of 119.5k comments at the time of this writing.

"Lost Cause" music video

Billie recently released a new music video for her single "Lost Cause", a track about celebrating one's self and being hot.

The MV gave fans a nostalgic experience as the video was set in a slumber party. Eilish and her dancers can be seen playing games, eating late-night snacks, and all the things that girls like to do during an overnight. (watch the music video below)

A change of image

Billie wasn't always this confident to show some skin in the past, although she's sometimes seen wearing a tanktop outside, the singer mostly wear baggy clothes in every event and concert that she attends to.

Earlier this year, the singer broke the internet when she appeared in the cover of Vogue magazine wearing lingerie and sporting a new blonde hair. "It's all about what makes you feel good" the singer said to the magazine interview.

READ ALSO: Jojo Siwa's Star-Studded Party Disturbed by Man Possibly Overdosed; Cops Responded

















See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles