Why Does Jay Z Keep on Rubbing Beyonce's Leg in Public? Real Reason Finally Revealed

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles has shut down rumors that the singer is suffering from social anxiety.

As some fans might already know, the "Black Parade" singer and her husband Jay Z love to watch basketball games courtside.

When they do, the singer's husband often seen rubbing his wife's leg, causing some fans to speculate that Beyonce needs help to soothe some form of "social anxiety" she might be suffering.

According to this article by Metro, the theory began to float around again this week after the pair appeared in an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks located in New York City, Saturday.

However, the mother of the multi-awarded singer, Tina Knowles, was quick to clear things up in an Instagram post as she laughed off the rumors.

Beyoncé's Mother Posted On Instagram Regarding Singer's Anxiety Rumors

Just as Insider reported, Knowles posted a collage on Instagram of the rapper caressing Beyoncé's leg while courtside Saturday night. The photo has a label that says "The Jayoncé Leg Rub."

Mother Knowles clarified that the PDA was not because Jay-Z was trying to relieve any of his wife's "anxiety," which people online were theorizing.

The post included photos of the two artists, who have been married since April 2008, and footage on their latest date at the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday.

The said Instagram post is filled with caption by a heavy explanation about the power of touch in the couple's relationship and a nod to Knowles' marriage with husband, Richard Lawson.

"Human Touch Is How You Stay Connected," Tina Knowles Clears Misconception Of Daughter's 'Social Anxiety'

"When you love someone and like them, you just want to touch them! Me and Richard are always touching even if it's just our feet!" the mother of the "Halo" singer said in the post.

The mother of Beyoncé "So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that's why he touches her! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something that it's not! Stop that!"

Knowles further noted that if an individual does indeed have anxiety, "then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That's a beautiful thing," but that "it just happens to be not the case here."

But while Beyoncé does not suffer from anxiety herself, back in April 2016, the Grammy-award winning singer has also shown particular concern for women and mental health through BeyGOOD.

The charity partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to donate $6 million to mental-health organizations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

