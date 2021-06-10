Is Kanye West Leaving Wyoming For Irina Shayk? Rapper Takes Big Step For Her!

Kanye West is perhaps very serious in his relationship with rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk.

The Grammy-winning artist's romance with the 35-year-old brunette bombshell seems to be blossoming beautifully after spending quality time in France to mark Kanye's 44th birthday.

Now, the former husband of Kim Kardashian is setting his eyes on the model, who also has a four-year-old daughter named Lea with a previous ex-boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

According to The Sun, Kanye West is looking for properties in the New York City area to be closer to the Russia-born model.

"Irina needs to be in NYC because of Bradley and her work - she cannot move to Wyoming - and Los Angeles is too far for her to co-parent with Bradley."

Aside from Irina Shayk, Kanye also reportedly wants to reconnect with people in his life that are on the East Coast since his split from Kim.

"Kanye's getting back into a place where he wants to be closer to the city."

"He missed NY. He didn't like Los Angeles," per the source.

Is Kanye West Leaving Wyoming For Irina Shayk?

But will Kanye West leave his $28 million hideaway for Irina Shayk?

According to the NY Post, the ranch sits on 4,524 acres of his land known as the Monster Lake Ranch. His property is divided into eight different parcels.

Even if the "Jesus is King" rapper would move to New York for his new girlfriend, The Sun's source said that he would still have his place in Wyoming, as he won't ever leave it entirely.

"He will travel between New York and the compound. Flying back to New York on the jet with Irina is a big sign he plans to put down roots there."

Kanye West and Irina Shayk: Hollywood's Newest Couple

The first was first spotted disembarking a private jet separately after their vacation in France.

However, there have already been rumors swirling weeks ago that Kanye West and Irina Shayk are a couple.

A source previously told People magazine that the pair spent time together in New York before their romantic getaway.

"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago."

As mentioned, this isn't the first time the two have connected.

Irina previously appeared in Kanye West's 2010 music video for "Power."

The Sunday Service creator also rapped about the model in his 2010 song "Christian Dior Denim Flow," saying, "Wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen."

In 2012, Irina modeled for Kanye West's Fall/Winter collection at Paris Fashion Show.

