[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo's Bizarre Reaction to Coca-Cola Draws Hilarious Tweets From Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his dismay on sugary beverages as he produced an unexpected reaction during the pre-match Euro 2020 press conference of Portugal on Monday.

As he sits down at the table in front of reporters, the football star did not hold back his disappointment as he removes two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him before saying, "drink water!" (translated in English); he then raises a water bottle to show the press.

The soda brand is the sporting event's official sponsor, but the Portugal star is not a fan of it as he rolled his eyes. (watch the video below)

Following this, fans took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions.

"The irony that Cristiano Ronaldo moving the Coke bottles out of frame (for whatever reason) is still free marketing for Coke with millions of people engaging with the brand. Still a hilarious moment" one fan tweeted.

"I don't think he is. Remember he was sponsored by Pepsi a while back, though. Coke is a major sponsor of the Euros though. I'm sure their people will send his people an email" another fan posted with a laughing emoji.

One fan had also pointed out that Ronaldo's reaction is biased because he advertises a particular fast-food chain.

"@Cristiano U can't have it both ways, u advertise #KFC but have displeasure in seeing #Coke bottles at #EURO2020 table get off yr high horse y don't u stop advertising @kfc food then? U won't because of all that [money] u got from it. #CokeCola has been around advertising before u."

Ronaldo hates it when his son drinks soda.

Late last year, after he was awarded as "Player of the Century" at the Globe Soccer Awards, he was interviewed about his son, Ronaldo Jr., on whether he can be a football player at a professional level.

He told the press, "I'm hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta sometimes and I'm pissed with him."

Ronaldo also noted that he constantly fights with his son whenever he indulges in junk foods such as chips and fries, "he knows I don't like it." he added.

He also doesn't like it when his younger kids eat chocolate.

What is Ronaldo's diet regimen?

According to Insider, the Portuguese football star eats four meals a day and gets a lot of sleep. He typically eats two lunches consisting of proteins such as fish and chicken with a side of salad, eggs, and olives.

He eats fish again for his two dinners and often indulges in an avocado toast.

Portugal for Euro 2020 tournament

Ronaldo's team is expected to play against Hungary this Tuesday and will head to head with Germany on Saturday and France next week.

Coca-Cola has not responded to Ronaldo's reaction.

