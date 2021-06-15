Josh Duggar Update: Crucial Order Issued on Existing Child Porn Case [DETAILS]

There is a new update on Josh Duggar's child porn case.

On Monday, it was confirmed that there's a Protective Order Concerning Child Victim and Witness Privacy filed last week.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, US attorneys are ready to make the evidence available to the reality star's defense.

The protective order was put in place so that there wouldn't be info on the victims' identities and witnesses that are part of the case. This is to protect the minor victims, hinding their names, addresses, schools, and more.

The document also stated that minor victims or witnesses should be given a generic name, such as, for example, Minor Victim # 1.

Meanwhile, contents that include sensitive information will be stored securely for the safety of the victims and witnesses.

Additionally, their pictures and other media types such as video and audio recordings shall also be sealed.

Once the court files the documents, all of these will also be sealed, which will not grant access or availability to the public. If it is made available, the names shall be redacted.

However, another option they will do is to destroy all of the case files.

Meanwhile, Josh Duggar and his attorneys have discussed the order, with The Sun confirming that he "agrees to be bound by all of its terms."

Katie Joy of "Without A Crystal Ball" shared more details and explained, "Josh Duggar and his counsel are prohibited from sharing any of the child victim and witness information with his family."

"This was expressly written into the order that 'defense team' do not include any members of the Defendant's family."

More Updates on Josh Duggar's Case

Updates on Josh Duggar's child porn case are sparse. With his trial coming in July, more details are likely to be released soon.

However, even at this point, with all of the pieces of evidence pointing that he's guilty, Duggar continues to claim that he's innocent.

It isn't only him who thinks he's innocent, but even his wife Anna also believes so.

She believes that her husband has become part of a conspiracy.

Since Josh Duggar's arrest, Anna has been quiet on her social media platforms. She hasn't even issued a statement.

Members of their family also kept mum about the entire drama and kept a low profile. But some of them started to post things on their social media accounts once again.

Josh Duggar is awaiting trial for receiving child pornography, possessing material that contained child porn and minors.

If convicted, he may receive 20 years behind bars and will pay $250,000 per count.

