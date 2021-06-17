R. Kelly cannot rent the notorious home in Atlanta anymore - the "sex den" as referred to by some.

Ahead of his most-awaited trial, R. Kelly will no longer have the access to the Atlanta home as the real estate now has a new owner.

In new legal documents, it has been revealed that the mansion has been sold on June 3 for a whopping amount of $1,785,000. Sources who work for Fulton County also confirmed the news.

This is the home where R. Kelly allegedly kept his victims as part of his sex cult. It is the same crime scene that the documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" referred to.

The docuseries disclosed that the 54-year-old rapper forced women to call him daddy while holding them captive. His victims also needed to ask for his permission from everything - from having bathroom breaks to consuming meals.

If this has not been sold now, it eventually might be. Even when he gets out of prison, he could no longer afford to rent the mansion because it was reported that his net worth is now in the negative.

For what it's worth, R. Kelly's net worth massively plummeted over the past years. In 2018, he only had $100,000 left under his head before it became a -$2 million last year.

Since he still resides behind the bar, the number surely reached the bottom part of his finances even more.

The massive loss began in July 2018 when a 19-minute song on Spotify revealed the allegations against him. He claimed to be broke and needed to hold concerts "just to pay rent."

In addition, he admitted that he owed $20 million to IRS and several more million dollars to his label to cover his bills.

Where is R. Kelly Now?

The ill-famed performer currently stays inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago as he waits for his trial. Unfortunately, the rapper deals with another problem as two of his Chicago-based attorneys, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, left his team.

This month, Greenberg and Leonard filed a motion to express their desire to withdraw as R. Kelly's representatives. They alleged that their views and opinions clashed with the other members of the rapper's legal team.

"We refused to try a case with lawyers who don't have the appropriate level of experience and skill because that is not in the client's best interest," the two legal representatives said, per Chicago Tribute. "It is a shame that lawyers can't suppress their egos or self-interest and do or act in the client's best interest."

R. Kelly has not commented whether or not they will have them replaced before the scheduled trial.

