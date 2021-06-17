Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain Clashed on Air Over Joe Biden's So-Called 'Donald Trump-y' Behavior

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain butted heads and words in the June 17th episode of "The View." The two did not care who was watching; they bashed each other over their different takes on Joe Biden's latest interactions with reporter Katie Collins.

Not that this is that surprising. Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg can be described as 'frenemies," or annoying co-workers who are not on the same page often - only their altercations can be seen and heard by the public.

However, this recent altercation can be described as the biggest one yet, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg Fought Over President Joe Biden

The ladies were discussing a recent incident wherein Joe Biden snapped at a reporter for daring to ask why he is so "confident" that the Russian president Vladimir Putin will keep his end of the bargain on a recent agreement drawn up.

"I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. What in the hell?" Biden heatedly replied. "When did I say I was confident?"

Later on, when Biden's head obviously cooled down, and he realized how his actions could be construed, he said sorry to the press team when he arrived at the airport.

"I owe my last questioner an apology," he admitted. "I shouldn't have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave. To be a good reporter, you have to be negative at life. You are the brightest people in the country, but it makes no sense for me to negotiate with you," he added.

This is what Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain cannot see eye to eye in.

McCain thought that was a lousy apology and that Biden certainly acted in a "Donald Trump-y" manner, which Whoopi said simply is not true. Whoopi said for one, former President Trump would not even apologize.

The co-hosts started talking over each other, and things got so bad that Whoopi even cut the conversation short. She also cut to commercial as the fight looked like it was escalating.

Meghan Says She Does Not Care About Whoopi's Take

Meghan can be last heard saying she does not care to hear what Whoopi wanted to say, which riled the actress to say, "Good, Meghan, then you can be how you always are."

It remains to be seen if they will be reprimanded over this. Even if they will be, it appears that their tensions cannot be restricted. It can be remembered that back in May, Meghan and her co-hosts were reportedly scolded by execs at ABC because their on-air brawls had gotten way too personal on certain occasions.

It's unclear whether they were compelled by the management to do so, but they have since apologized to each other. It was crazy quick though. Watch the video below:

